Newspaper headlines: Asbestos fears and MoD 'hit by hackers'Published49 minutes agoBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A mix of stories make up the front of Sunday's newspapers. The Observer's lead focuses on the issue of defective concrete which has dominated the news since schools began to return at the end of last week. The paper has an exclusive interview with a "senior civil service whistleblower" who has told the paper that Tory ministers and their advisers were "dangerously complacent" about aerated concrete, and were "more concerned with saving money than improving safety". The front of the paper also trails an interview with Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who is set to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.Image caption, The front page of the Sunday Times also focuses on the concrete issue, tying it to its own campaign for the phased removal of asbestos from schools and hospitals. It reports "scores of public buildings caught up in the crumbing concrete crisis are also likely to be riddled with deadly asbestos". The paper has some other interesting stories on its front page, one of which looks at actions by former defence secretary Ben Wallace, who is accused of "causing a diplomatic incident with the US" after threatening to cancel an order of US-made helicopters.Image caption, "MoD hit by hackers" reads the headline on the front of the Sunday Mirror, with an exclusive about Russian hackers accessing details about "security at Britain's nuclear weapons base. It describes it as a "major breach" with affected sites including a chemical weapon lab and nuclear submarine base. It says details of the hack have been published on the dark web.Image caption, The Daily Mail has an interview with the chief executive of Tesco, saying he has taken the "drastic move" of having staff wear body cameras to deter people from attacking them. The paper reports more than 200 of the supermarket's employees are victims of assault each month "amid an epidemic of lawlessness and anti-social behaviour".Image caption, The Sunday Express leads on a story about the government's pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying the country is on course to keep its promise.Image caption, "Sunak defies net zero ban on new airports" reads the headline of the Sunday Telegraph's lead story. The prime minister plans to push ahead with airport expansions against the guidance of the government's climate advisers, it reports. The paper also has a picture of King Charles wearing a "new kind of tartan" during a visit to the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering.Image caption, And finally the Daily Star goes with "I've found my Mr Ride", the bizarre tale about a woman who has apparently fallen in love... with a rollercoaster.