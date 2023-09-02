Newspaper headlines: Asbestos fears and MoD 'hit by hackers'

Image caption,

The front page of the Sunday Times also focuses on the concrete issue, tying it to its own campaign for the phased removal of asbestos from schools and hospitals. It reports "scores of public buildings caught up in the crumbing concrete crisis are also likely to be riddled with deadly asbestos". The paper has some other interesting stories on its front page, one of which looks at actions by former defence secretary Ben Wallace, who is accused of "causing a diplomatic incident with the US" after threatening to cancel an order of US-made helicopters.