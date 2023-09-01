Newspaper headlines: Al-Fayed dies and 'concrete chaos' at schools

Image caption,

The story of schools plagued by dangerous concrete is ubiquitous across Saturday's newspapers. "More schools are expected to close next week," the Times reports. The paper says some parents in Leicester arrived at the school gates this week after the summer break, only to be told the Department of Education had ordered the building closed overnight. The paper also has an image of BBC presenter Clive Myrie on the front page, previewing an interview in the paper's magazine