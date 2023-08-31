Newspaper headlines: School closure 'chaos' and 'misery for the NHS'

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph compares the situation to the Covid lockdown, when pupils were last taught remotely. It says unions have warned this is the "tip of the iceberg" and that "hundreds" more schools built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) could be closed. It adds the Department for Education is "facing questions about why it waited until the eve of the new school year" to make the call. Cartoonist Matt Pritchett makes light of the situation with a drawing of a mother fretting about her children going back to school - growing out of their hard hats "so quickly"