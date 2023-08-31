Newspaper headlines: New laws for 'cowardly killers' over sentencing hearings

Image caption,

An image of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talking to the mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was killed in a gangland shooting last year and whose killer refused to attend his sentencing hearing, is at the centre of the Times. Elsewhere there is a report about Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi, who is said to be "acting as a middleman between the UAE and the Barclay family" as it tries to win back control of the Daily Telegraph. A potential job as the group's chairman is at stake, the paper claims