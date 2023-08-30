Newspaper headlines: Stranded travellers 'out of pocket' and Ulez revolt

Newspaper headlines: Stranded travellers 'out of pocket' and Ulez revoltPublished13 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Not a penny to compensate air chaos victims" is how the Daily Mail sums up a second day of delays and cancellations in the UK following an air traffic control glitch. Elsewhere there is an image of Ulez protesters, with a warning that they want "[London Mayor Sadiq] Khan out" after he expanded the scheme to include all of the capital's boroughsImage caption, The Daily Mirror also focuses on the people who have been affected by delays. Many are paying for new flights and hotels, and could be denied compensation, the paper writes, alongside an image of a family it has spoken to. They have "forked out an extra £4,000", it reports. A separate "royal exclusive" looks at reported tensions between King Charles and his son Prince William over Prince Andrew's position in the familyImage caption, The i similarly says it has spoken to customers of airlines including Jet2, EasyJet and Ryanair who feel "abandoned" and have been told they could be stranded until next weekImage caption, Passengers have been left to sleep on the floor of airports, according to the Times, which says around 250,000 people have had their flights from or to Britain cancelled over the past 48 hours. Further down, there is a striking image of a Notting Hill Carnival attendee carrying what the paper describes as a "zombie knife". The annual celebration was "marred by machete violence", it reportsImage caption, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is hailed by the Daily Express for tearing up "Brussels red tape" and giving the green light to "100,000 new homes". Framing the move as a direct result of Brexit, the paper says "over-the-top EU environmental restrictions had blocked many developments near waterways"Image caption, The air travel "chaos" could cost Britain up to £80m, the Metro claims, citing warnings from experts. The paper also has a dramatic headline about the "wrath" Mr Khan faces over the controversial Ulez zoneImage caption, Mr Khan "faces a revolt" over Ulez, according to the Daily Telegraph. Alongside an image of protesters carrying what is described as a mock coffin, the paper has quotes from Transport Secretary Mark Harper who has called for there to be a "grace period" before drivers in London are issued finesImage caption, The Sun's take on the UK's air traffic issues is to question why the salary of Martin Rolfe - CEO of the National Air Traffic Services (Nats), where the fault took place - has risen. The paper does not disclose more information but says Mr Rolfe is being paid £1.3m. Elsewhere there is an image of English footballer Harry Kane dressed up in lederhosen - the former Tottenham striker recently moved to German side Bayern MunichImage caption, Wednesday's Financial Times has a report about Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs using a fund "set up with Chinese state money" to buy a number of UK and US companies - including one that the paper says provides services to the British government. Citing "multiple people with knowledge", the FT says the bank completed said deals using a "$2.5bn (£1.9bn) private equity partnership fund it set up in 2017 with the sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation"Image caption, Away from travel news, the Guardian's lead story is about a group of "influential MPs" calling for the government to "take China's human rights abuses seriously". It comes as British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to land in the country in what will be the UK's first official visit to China in five yearsImage caption, The Daily Star's front page deals with a different subject altogether - new research conducted by so-called "boffins" that suggests "beer googles do not make people more attractive". The development is "rather disappointing news for all of us who happen not to look like Brad Pitt," it notes