Newspaper headlines: Air traffic 'chaos' could last 'for days'

Image caption,

In contrast with the i, the Times says it has spoken to "government sources and aviation officials" who have in fact "ruled out a cyber-attack". It has instead been told that the issue "could be the result of an incorrectly filed plan by a French airline". Nobody at Nats has commented, it adds. Separately, a YouGov survey for the paper has found that the Labour Party is more trusted than the Conservatives on tax, immigration and law.