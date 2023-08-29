Newspaper headlines: Air traffic 'chaos' could last 'for days'Published54 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Most of Tuesday's front pages - including the Metro's - focus on the UK air traffic fault that left thousands of air passengers suffering long delays and cancellations at the end of the Bank Holiday weekend. The paper also carries vibrant images of Notting Hill Carnival, which it nicknames "Notting Thrill".Image caption, A number of newspapers claim the air traffic fallout could last for days, with the Daily Mail reporting that thousands of Britons "face being stranded around the globe". The issues arose from a "technical glitch" that sent the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) into "meltdown", the paper explains.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph goes further, warning travellers to expect delays for the rest of the week. Paul Charles, chief executive of the travel consultancy PC Agency, tells the paper the situation was made worse by the "higher volume of people travelling" over the long weekend. The paper also carries a large image of Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, who is being investigated for sexual assault after kissing Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the country's Women's World Cup victory.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that Rubiales' mother has gone on a hunger strike in support of her son. Referring to the situation as "peak cringe", the paper calls it the "twist nobody saw coming". The front page also reports that British rapper Stormzy and TV presenter Maya Jama, who ended their relationship in 2019, have rekindled their romance after the pair were photographed on holiday together in Greece.Image caption, An "intelligence source who formerly worked at GCHQ" has told the i that a cyber-attack could have caused the issues with UK air traffic control. The government has not ruled that out, the paper points out.Image caption, In contrast with the i, the Times says it has spoken to "government sources and aviation officials" who have in fact "ruled out a cyber-attack". It has instead been told that the issue "could be the result of an incorrectly filed plan by a French airline". Nobody at Nats has commented, it adds. Separately, a YouGov survey for the paper has found that the Labour Party is more trusted than the Conservatives on tax, immigration and law.Image caption, An image of weary travellers at Heathrow Airport is how the Daily Express illustrates the main story of the day. "Hundreds of flights were grounded yesterday, stranding thousands at home and abroad," it writes. In other news, the paper reports that singer Elton John has had a "brain scan" following a fall that saw him in hospital over the weekend.Image caption, "Get me out of air," the Sun writes, warning that the flight backlog will take "days to clear". A traveller stranded on the Spanish island of Mallorca tells the paper: "Tempers are frayed, children crying. It's chaos."Image caption, The Guardian's main story is on a different issue - Michael Gove's alleged plan to "rip up water pollution rules that housebuilders have blamed for exacerbating England's housing crisis". The decision will "spark anger" among environmentalists, the paper warns. Another striking image from Notting Hill Carnival also features, with the added detail that this weekend's celebrations marked the 75th anniversary of the Windrush landing.Image caption, "Windrush remembered" is how the Financial Times sums up this year's Notting Hill festivities. Writing about the annual carnival's history, the paper says it was members of the Windrush generation who started it in 1958 - "in a defiant show of cultural celebration after an outbreak of racial attacks in the area". The UK's air traffic issues also feature, with an aviation analyst telling the paper disruption could "spill into the next few days as airlines rearrange their planes and flight crews".Image caption, The Daily Mirror circles back to an issue first reported earlier this summer - railway ticket office closures. It claims some firms have now admitted this will impact elderly and disabled people most, putting "vulnerable passengers at risk".