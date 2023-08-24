Newspaper headlines: 'Putin breaks silence' and 'bomb blew up jet'Published31 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "We're coming for you, Vlad," headlines the Metro as it reports on Wagner fighters issuing a "chilling threat of vengeance" in a video, warning "get ready for us". It comes after the reported death of the mercenary group's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a mutiny against Vladimir Putin. He is presumed to have died in a plane crash on Wednesday.Image caption, The Financial Times carries a picture of a body bag being carried away from the wreckage of the crashed jet in the Tver region, north of Moscow. The broadsheet leads with Putin breaking his silence to confirm the death of the Wagner chief. It reports the president expressed condolences to the family of the dead, as well as paying tribute personally to Prigozhin, calling him a "talented businessman". It also covers the cost of the UK asylum system nearly doubling in the past year to almost £4bn.Image caption, "Bomb blew up Putin critic's jet" headlines the i as it leads with US intelligence assessments that the Wagner boss was killed by an explosion on board his plane.Image caption, The Guardian also leads with the US line on who's responsible. The Pentagon said it believed it was likely Prigozhin had been killed. The paper covers the largest gap on record between top GCSE grades grades awarded to pupils in London and those in the north-east, prompting warnings of a "continuing widening" in England. Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill feature as the paper celebrates 50 years of hip hop.Image caption, "So sorry I killed him" headlines the Sun as it focuses on Putin's tribute to Prigozhin. It also features an old picture of the Princess of Wales, then Kate Middleton, in a University of St Andrews fashion show where she is rumoured to have caught the attention of then Prince William. The tabloid says Netflix drama The Crown will recreate the scene in its next series.Image source, EPAImage caption, The Daily Mail headlines "Putin's chilling taunt over his rival's 'mistakes'" as it writes the Russian president's tribute to Prigozhin was "sickening".Image caption, The Times focuses on Putin breaking his silence on Prigozhin, with him adding the Wagner boss "made serious mistakes". It also carries the denial of Ukrainian involvement by President Volodymyr Zelensky.Image caption, The Russian president is at the centre of the Daily Telegraph as it captures the moment Mr Putin breaks his silence on the incident. A British security source said: “The plus for Putin is he will feel emboldened and now will have a quasi-private army at hand".Image caption, The Daily Express leads with Rishi Sunak insisting the best way of slashing the £4bn-a-year asylum bill is to "stop the boats in the first place".Image caption, The Daily Mirror focuses on the "tragic Sara mystery". The 10-year-old girl was found dead in Woking, Surrey, earlier this month. A post-mortem examination found she had sustained "multiple and extensive injuries". It writes that police in Pakistan are stepping up the hunt for her family.Image caption, The Daily Star headlines on a "creepy" painting that keeps being returned to a charity shop "because buyers can't cope with her spooky stare".