Newspaper headlines: 'Putin's revenge' and Prigozhin's death 'no surprise'

The Guardian also carries the photo of smoke billowing from the crash site. It says the cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but the failed mutiny led by Prigozhin would give the Russian state ample motive to take action against him. The paper adds media channels linked to the Wagner group suggested a Russian air defence missile shot down the plane. Elsewhere, the Guardian reports more than 100 MPs have enjoyed free tickets to concerts and sporting events worth over £180,000. It observes critics think the free tickets could leave MPs open to influence from the companies providing the giveaway and question its appropriateness during a cost of living crisis.