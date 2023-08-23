Newspaper headlines: 'Putin's revenge' and Prigozhin's death 'no surprise'Published13 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, makes the front of the Financial Times in camouflage and with weapon in hand. The broadsheet reports Russian officials saying Prigozhin was aboard a plane from Moscow to St Petersburg that crashed. The FT writes all 10 people on board died, according to Russia's emergency ministry. The paper rehashes a quote from CIA chief Bill Burns last month: "In my experience Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback."Image caption, The i highlights that the Wagner chief was killed 60 days after a failed mutiny he led against the Russian armed forces in June. The front carries a picture appearing to show the private jet on fire.Image caption, The Guardian also carries the photo of smoke billowing from the crash site. It says the cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but the failed mutiny led by Prigozhin would give the Russian state ample motive to take action against him. The paper adds media channels linked to the Wagner group suggested a Russian air defence missile shot down the plane. Elsewhere, the Guardian reports more than 100 MPs have enjoyed free tickets to concerts and sporting events worth over £180,000. It observes critics think the free tickets could leave MPs open to influence from the companies providing the giveaway and question its appropriateness during a cost of living crisis.Image caption, "What rotten luck," says the Daily Star. It writes no one at all is shocked at Prigozhin's death and he joins dozens of Putin foes to "perish in terrible 'accidents'". The paper also reports explorers have found a cave system linked to Loch Ness "making it the perfect hideout" for the famous mythical beast said to occupy it.Image caption, The Daily Express also splashes on a picture of the crash scene. It writes Prigozhin "appears to have paid the ultimate price". It also says the NHS trust where Lucy Letby murdered babies has paid over £325,000 for public relations advice on the crimes.Image caption, The Daily Mail asks: "Was this Putin's terrible revenge?" The paper says security sources are pointing the finger at the Russian president. The Mail also covers former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose is set to receive a £2.4m payout after resigning following the row over Nigel Farage's bank account.Image source, BBC SportImage caption, "Putin's revenge" headlines the Daily Mirror. The paper reports it is thought the Russian president put the Wagner boss on a "kill list" weeks ago. It adds that locals say they heard two bangs before the crash.Image caption, "Wagner boss who crossed Putin 'killed' in jet crash," headlines the Times.Image caption, The Telegraph leads with UK security sources believing Prigozhin was killed in an assassination by Putin. They told the paper the aircraft had almost certainly been downed by the FSB, Russia's domestic intelligence agency.Image caption, The Sun headlines "Putin's revenge". It writes there were still reports the Wagner boss could still be alive after travelling on a second plane.Image caption, "India over the Moon," headlines the Metro as it reports on the country becoming the first to land in the lunar south pole region. A picture of the live simulation of Chandrayaan-3's lander on the Moon's surface covers the front page. The paper writes the nation is only the fourth to land successfully on the Moon.