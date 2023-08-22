Newspaper headlines: 'Womb transplant' and Letby victims 'fobbed off'Published28 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "I gave my womb to my baby sister," headlines the Metro as it tells the story of a mother-of-two who donated her womb to her sister in the UK's first womb transplant. The paper writes the sibling, who had rare condition MRKH, went through a procedure lasting nine hours and 20 minutes to receive the transplant and hopes to go on to have two babies. Elsewhere, rapper Professor Green reveals a coin toss nearly took his eye out.Image caption, "Sister's gift" headlines the i as it also leads with the "fertility landmark". The paper adds medics hope it will eventually allow women without a functioning uterus to carry a baby. It notes each transplant costs £25,000. And "saved" writes the paper as it pictures a cable car, containing schoolchildren who were later rescued, hanging from a wire over a ravine in a rural region of Pakistan.Image caption, The Daily Mail splashes on the womb transplant and features a picture of surgeons operating on the 34-year-old recipient. The paper says the transplant is "ground-breaking". It explains the recipient was born without a womb but has ovaries and produced eggs which had previously been harvested.Image caption, The Guardian leads with a bereaved family accusing the Countess of Chester hospital of "a total fob off" when they pleaded for answers over their son who was murdered and his twin who was attacked. The parents say they repeatedly tried to meet hospital medical director Ian Harvey but their calls went unanswered. Harvey told the paper he apologised for not communicating clearly enough that any messages had had to go through police family liaison officers at the time. The Guardian also shows the dramatic picture of the rescue operation involving a military helicopter and zip lines.Image caption, The Mirror following up on the Letby story asks: "How could it happen again?" It speaks to the parents of a woman who almost died when she was injected with air by child-killing nurse Beverley Allitt in 1991. Kayley Asher's mother Sharon told the paper: "This Letby case has brought it all back. Why weren't lessons learned?"Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports Downing Street has been blocked from overruling the expansion of London's Ulez after government lawyers warned it would be rejected by the courts. It says it has learned commissioned legal advice concluded the move would fail if challenged. Despite the advice, a Downing Street source said No 10 would continue to look at its limited options.Image caption, A Times investigation has apparently found a Chinese spy is using fake LinkedIn profiles to try to lure British officials into handing over state secrets in exchange for money and business deals. Sources said the spy, understood to have operated from behind a desk, worked on an industrial scale for at least five years.Image caption, The Daily Express carries quotes from Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch who insists "global Britain is here and it's thriving" as she prepares to finalise a "landmark" trade deal with India. The paper also covers the UK's "incredible" first womb transplant.Image caption, The Financial Times runs a story about Chancellor Jeremy Hunt facing pressure from Conservative MPs to cut taxes. President Xi Jinpeng of China makes the front page of the broadsheet as he receives the Order of South Africa from President Cyril Ramaphosa on the first day of the Brics summit.Image caption, A man with swatter in hand braces for an invasion of flies on the front of the Daily Star. The tabloid writes the warm and wet weather is causing a horde of flies and daddy longlegs to swarm our way.