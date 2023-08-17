Newspaper headlines: 'Goodbye to the best' and 'our greatest'Published54 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Goodbye to the best" headlines the Metro, as it pays tribute to chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson who died on Thursday at the age of 88. The paper's front page features images from his long list of famous interviewees, including boxer Muhammad Ali.Image caption, "Our greatest," headlines the Mirror. It highlights how the "king of the chatshow" rose to stardom from humble beginnings. "Incredible story of a miner's son with touch of stardust," the paper writes.Image caption, The Daily Star splashes on a picture of Sir Michael's interview with Rod Hull and Emu. The puppet famously attacked the presenter and wrestled him to the ground in the much replayed clip. The paper also writes there are "fears for Britney" following the pop icon splitting with her husband after 14 months of marriage.Image caption, The Sun splashes on Sir Michael posing with Muhammad Ali with their clenched fist held to each others' jaws. He "pulled no punches" with Ali, the paper says. The front page also features a tribute from David Beckham, whose nickname Goldenballs was revealed by his wife on the show. Coleen Rooney's first major interview, with Vogue magazine, since her famous Wagatha Christie court case with Rebekah Vardy is also teased on the front.Image source, BBC Image caption, The i newspaper, in its take on A-level results, says a generation of young people in poor areas are being left behind. It writes the gap between the wealthier and more deprived areas of the UK has grown. Pupils from poorer areas, who did not have the same access to out of school learning as wealthier peers, appeared to have struggled to catch up during the pandemic, the paper observes. The Lionesses also feature on the paper. "One game from glory," the i writes.Image caption, Thousands of students in England missed out on top marks in their A-levels following the reversal of pandemic-era grade inflation. It adds Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was accused of "adding insult to injury" for suggesting no-one would be interested in pupils' exam results in 10 years. The Guardian also covers the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) launching a review into its handling of the case of Andrew Malkinson - wrongly jailed for rape - after it twice failed to refer his case to the Court of Appeal.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with France intercepting fewer Channel migrants than last year despite £480m of funding from the UK to help stop crossings. It says the figures - obtained from French authorities - have been described by Conservative MPs as "disappointing" and "dismal". Elsewhere on the front page, the paper reports on a study which found tints to protect the eyes by filtering blue light from computer and phone screens are a waste of money. An Australian scientific review of 17 blue light lenses found they provide no benefit to the wearer.Image caption, The Times reports Covid vaccine manufacturers are preparing to let anyone buy a booster jab. The paper says it comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it was happy to see jabs on sale privately, as flu jabs are. The Times observes it marks "another key moment in normalising the disease". Elsewhere, the paper covers local authorities being urged by the government to fast-track temporary licences to allow pubs to serve alcohol early ahead of the England Women's' World Cup match.Image caption, The Daily Express says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can afford to cut income tax. The paper's analysis shows rising wages could put an extra £30bn into Treasury coffers this financial year due to the freeze on National Insurance tax thresholds. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to give millions a "desperately needed" tax cut in his autumn budget, the Express says. On the death of Sir Michael Parkinson, the paper quotes his cricket umpire friend Dickie Bird saying: "There will never be another Parky."Image caption, The Financial Times leads with Labour's "watered down" plans to strengthen workers' rights in a bid to impress corporate leaders and discredit Conservative claims the party is "anti-business" ahead of the next general election. It says a pledge to boost the protection of gig economy workers was "diluted", according to a text seen by the paper. The FT also reports Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, who as England's deputy chief medical officer became a household name during the Covid pandemic, is taking up a role at vaccine maker Moderna.