Newspaper headlines: Russian 'spy ring' and 'bumper' rise in pensions

Newspaper headlines: Russian 'spy ring' and 'bumper' rise in pensionsPublished9 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with the arrest of three Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia in the UK. The paper says they had links to a house a mile away from RAF Northolt which is frequently used by ministers, foreign leaders and the Royal Family. A former neighbour tells the Telegraph that one of the suspects, Bizer Dzhambazov, tried to erect a "huge satellite dish" on the side of the building.Image caption, The Times focuses on claims the Bulgarians used forged press cards to carry out surveillance operations. It writes that they are thought to have posed as journalists from US TV companies.Image caption, Five people were arrested in February under the Official Secrets Act, including the three Bulgarian nationals, according to the Daily Mail. The paper also says the trio have been charged under the Identity Documents Act for allegedly possessing 19 fake documents.Image caption, The i leads on the same story and says the alleged spies are accused of possessing false passports for the UK, France Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and the Czech Republic. They are yet to enter pleas and are expected to stand trial at the Old Bailey in the City of London at a future date. All three are in custody.Image caption, The Metro writes that suspected spies Bizer Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova, described by former neighbours as a couple, lived in suburban north London for 10 years and "delighted" locals with "gifts of cakes".Image caption, A picture of the former home of two of the suspects features on the front of the Daily Mirror. The paper quotes one neighbour saying that "they were very friendly and no problem at all".Image caption, The Guardian also leads on the story, but its front page picture shows England's women's national football team, the Lionesses, training ahead of Wednesday's World Cup semi-final tie against co-hosts Australia in Sydney.Image caption, The Daily Express says state pensions are expected to rise to £11,469 next year with retired people set to get an extra £72 a month. The paper says this is due to the government's so-called "triple lock" which means the state pension increases each April in line with whichever is highest out of the CPI measure of inflation, average increases in wages across the UK or 2.5%.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with a story on TPG Capital's attempts to break up Big Four accountancy firm EY. The paper reports that the private equity group has approached EY for a second time about buying a stake in its consulting arm.Image caption, The Sun leads with words of encouragement for the Lionesses ahead of their World Cup match with Australia. The paper urges readers to "roar on" the European champions and that victory in the semi-final on Wednesday would be "payback" after Australia retained the Ashes this summer in men's cricket.Image caption, A historian has found centuries old "long lost" Knights Templar graves in a Staffordshire church, says the Daily Star, which likens the discovery to the plot of the novel The Da Vinci Code.THE FUTURE IS HERE: Are you clueless about AI but are worried it might take your job?THE HOUSEPLANT REVOLUTION: What's the cost of our obsession with indoor plants?