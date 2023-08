Image caption,

Pop star Lizzo and Donald Trump dominate the top of the Metro as the paper reports on the lawsuit filed against the singer and fresh charges levelled against the former president. The paper leads with Rishi Sunak hinting he may not call a general election before January 2025 - in comments made during a LBC listener phone-in. One of the four bullet points on the front page says the prime minister is going to Disneyland with wife and daughters for first 'proper' holiday in years.