The Daily Telegraph features Sgt Rachel Brannan of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment cheering on a horse to victory on the opening day of the Glorious Goodwood festival. The broadsheet leads with a story from the Ministry of Justice claiming police are to be given a list of crimes - including drug possession, theft and shoplifting, which for first-time offenders should be given as cautions rather than going to court. Rishi Sunak also confirms a delay to the opening of the Bibby Stockholm barge.