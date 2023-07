Image caption,

The Sunday Telegraph leads on an interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who says he has ordered a review into "anti-car schemes" being introduced across the country. This includes an evaluation of low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), which try to reduce motor traffic in residential areas by using either cameras, barriers or lockable bollards. In the interview, Mr Sunak says he wants to let the public know he is "on their side in supporting them to use their cars to do all the things that matter to them".