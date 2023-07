Image caption,

Airline companies have seen record profits as travellers continue to take to the skies, according to the main story in FT Weekend. The paper says that trips across the Atlantic have been particularly popular. The paper's main image shows a clip of the film Barbie being shown in Beijing, saying that cinemas in China have increased their screenings of the movie fourfold in the past week as younger generations embraced its take on "feminism and misogyny".