Image caption,

Many of Monday's front pages picture holidaymakers fleeing on foot in Rhodes, dragging luggage behind them under orange, smoke-filled skies. Wildfires on the Greek island have led to evacuations of hotels and travel chaos as people scramble to find transport and shelter. "Hell on Earth" is how the Daily Express describes it. The paper says terrified families have been forced to abandon their possessions in the dash for safety. It quotes one British mother saying: "I thought I was going to die."