Newspaper review: Banks in 'free speech' row and UK inflation falls

Newspaper review: Banks in 'free speech' row and UK inflation fallsPublished34 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Banks told to respect free speech" is the Times' headline on the fallout from Nigel Farage having his account closed at Coutts, which he suggests was due to his political views. A document put together by the bank reviewing his suitability as a client mentioned Brexit and his alleged links to Russia, he has said. "Ministers are considering making free speech protections a condition of permits" following the row, the paper writes. There is also a report about inflation falling in the UK.Image caption, The Daily Mail says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is "planning an emergency law change" over the row, and banks found to "not protect the free speech of their customers could even lose their licence". A sketch by the paper's cartoonist, Jonathan Pugh, depicts someone attempting to withdraw money from an ATM machine, with the screen showing a warning: "Sorry. Incorrect political views. Try again."Image caption, For a second consecutive day, the Daily Telegraph has the story about Mr Farage's finances front and centre. Thursday's edition says NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose is "under pressure" following the decision by Coutts - a subsidiary of NatWest - to cut ties with Mr Farage. There are also questions for BBC News after it initially reported that Mr Farage had been ousted from the bank because he fell below the financial threshold, the paper says. Dame Alison and BBC business editor Simon Jack sat next to each other at a charity dinner the night before the story was published, it adds.Image caption, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to crack down on banks denying services to customers over "lawful free speech" is the Financial Times' take on the story. But the business paper's main report is about inflation falling "further than expected" after figures on Wednesday showed it had dropped to a 15-month low of 7.9% in June. James Smith, of the Resolution Foundation think-tank, tells the paper the UK is now "less of an outlier in the battle to tame inflation".Image caption, "Prices must drop now inflation has fallen", insists the Daily Express, which quotes Mr Hunt as saying falling figures are the "first fruits" of the "difficult decisions" he and the prime minister have had to make to control the rising cost of living. Elsewhere the paper carries an image of England's Lionesses, who it says are "ready to roar" for the Women's World Cup in Australia, with matches starting on Thursday.Image caption, The i says that the Bank of England will now "make a smaller 0.25% increase" to the UK's base rate in August. But citing unnamed Treasury insiders it also warns that figures are "still not falling fast enough for [Mr] Sunak to hit his pledge" of halving inflation this year - or for Mr Hunt to "cut taxes before the 2024 election".Image caption, In other economic news, the Daily Star reports that so-called "Plank of England" bosses have issued bonuses worth £25m - while the rest of the country grapples with the cost of living crisis. "Complete and utter bankers" is how the paper describes figures including Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who appears on the front page wearing a hat - added digitally - with the word "prat" on it.Image caption, "Teen murder outrage" is the Daily Mirror's main headline, after the mother of a 16-year-old killed with a sword bought online told the government to "take urgent action on knife crime". Pooja Kanda led a march on Wednesday in Wolverhampton for her son, Ronan, who was killed close to his home last June.Image caption, The Metro's main story is the settlement reached between the Metropolitan Police and the family of murdered private detective Daniel Morgan - 36 years after he was found with an axe in his head in the car park of a pub in Sydenham, south-east London. The force has admitted liability for its errors, and corruption, and is paying undisclosed damages.Image caption, In other news, TV presenter Aled Jones has been robbed of his £17,000 Rolex "in a terrifying street attack", the Sun reports. Mr Jones' son, Lucas, was present when someone threatened the pair with a machete close to their home in west London. Neither of them were injured, the paper adds.