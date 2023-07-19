Newspaper review: Banks in 'free speech' row and UK inflation falls

Image caption,

For a second consecutive day, the Daily Telegraph has the story about Mr Farage's finances front and centre. Thursday's edition says NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose is "under pressure" following the decision by Coutts - a subsidiary of NatWest - to cut ties with Mr Farage. There are also questions for BBC News after it initially reported that Mr Farage had been ousted from the bank because he fell below the financial threshold, the paper says. Dame Alison and BBC business editor Simon Jack sat next to each other at a charity dinner the night before the story was published, it adds.