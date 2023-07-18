Newspaper review: 'Heatwave from hell' and Farage's finances

Image caption,

The Daily Mail, which also leads on the story about Mr Farage's finances, accuses Coutts of having "lied" about why they broke ties with him. The paper says that the dossier of evidence detailing the bank's discussions about Mr Farage includes accusations by Labour MP Chris Bryant that the former Ukip politician "was paid more than £500,000 by the Russian state - a claim [Mr Farage] vehemently denies". Elsewhere there is a photograph of ex-footballer Ryan Giggs, who has been cleared of allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her sister.