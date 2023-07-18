Newspaper review: 'Heatwave from hell' and Farage's finances

Newspaper review: 'Heatwave from hell' and Farage's financesPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The heatwave in southern Europe dominates Wednesday's papers - with the Daily Mirror referring to it as the "terrifying reality of today's climate crisis". Under the headline "Heatwave from hell", the paper has a striking image of a child being carried away from wildfires in Greece.Image caption, "Fire havoc" is how the Financial Times describes the situation in Europe. It also carries an image of the same child that appears in the Mirror, "outside his house as a wildfire burns" in a village not far from Athens. The business paper's main story is Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata's newly announced plan to build its flagship electric car battery factory in Somerset, south-west England. "Ministers see the factory as a must-win," the paper reports.Image caption, The same child appears on the front page of the Times, with the paper reporting the Greek police were forced to evacuate the youngster's family as wildfires spread around their village, Dervenochoria. The lead story covers expectations that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will "delay issuing trans guidance for schools". A Whitehall source reportedly told the paper that Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch "had pushed for the guidance to be hardened".Image caption, For a second day running, the i has a front page slot for the European heatwave. Alongside a dramatic image of a firefighter attempting to control wildfires, the paper says Italian officials are warning of a "near-record 47C forecast in Sardinia" and there are new blazes in Greece, Switzerland, Turkey and Spain.Image caption, Another story that appears on some of Wednesday's front pages is Nigel Farage's claim that he was "exited" from Coutts after the bank decided his views did not "align with our values". The BBC previously reported that his account was closed because he fell below the financial threshold. But the former Ukip leader tells the Daily Telegraph he has evidence that shows he was targeted "on personal and political grounds".Image caption, The Daily Mail, which also leads on the story about Mr Farage's finances, accuses Coutts of having "lied" about why they broke ties with him. The paper says that the dossier of evidence detailing the bank's discussions about Mr Farage includes accusations by Labour MP Chris Bryant that the former Ukip politician "was paid more than £500,000 by the Russian state - a claim [Mr Farage] vehemently denies". Elsewhere there is a photograph of ex-footballer Ryan Giggs, who has been cleared of allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her sister.Image caption, Away from wildfires and Mr Farage, the Daily Star leads on alleged anger at British actor Hugh Grant who is due to appear in the new Wonka film as an Oompa Loompa. Referring to Mr Grant as "a Willy Wonka", the paper carries an interview with an American professional wrestler, who has dwarfism, who says "people need to see real dwarf actors in blockbuster fantasy movies".Image caption, "Toughest ever laws send clear message to migrants" is how the Daily Express describes Mr Sunak's "victory", after his Illegal Migration Bill cleared the House of Lords on Monday night and will now become law.Image caption, The Metro leads on the news that Carla Foster, the mother who was jailed for illegally taking abortion tablets to end her pregnancy during lockdown, will be released from prison after the Court of Appeal reduced her sentence. "Mercy for abortion mother" is how the paper sums up what its report describes as a "very sad case".