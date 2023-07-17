Newspaper review: 'Breakthrough Alzheimer's drug' and Greek wildfires

Newspaper review: 'Breakthrough Alzheimer's drug' and Greek wildfiresPublished26 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A new Alzheimer's drug called donanemab could be available on the NHS by 2025, the i reports, hailing it as a "breakthrough". Researchers have found that treatment appears to slow the pace of the disease by a third, but there are some potential side effects - including brain swelling, the paper notes. There is also coverage of the wildfires currently affecting parts of Greece.Image caption, The Times describes the drug as a "new era for Alzheimer's", with the charity Alzheimer's Research UK telling the paper this could be the point at which the disease becomes "treatable". There is also a report about the BBC facing a formal review into the future of the licence fee. A government source is reported to have said there is a "growing unwillingness to pay".Image caption, "A wonder drug" is how the Telegraph describes donanemab, with the paper reporting that some patients were able to perform daily tasks for longer after using it - such as shopping and housekeeping. But the lead story on the front page is an interview with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who spoke ahead of the release of the UK government's Defence Command Paper. Its "overwhelming focus" is lessons learnt from the war in Ukraine, the report adds.Image caption, The Financial Times has a spot for the Alzheimer's drug too, focusing on the trial results released by US pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly. The company has submitted donanemab for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration and expects a decision this year, according to the paper. In other news, under a headline reading "Losing pace", there is a report about China's economy growing by "just 0.8%" - the business paper predicts this could "pile pressure on global growth".Image caption, A couple of Tuesday's front pages headline on scientists calling the new Alzheimer's drug a "turning point" in the fight against the disease. Trial results reveal that it gave some people "at least a year longer" without symptoms progressing, the Daily Express reports. Atop the paper sits a dramatic image of trees burning in Greek wildfires - and news that some holiday resorts have been evacuated.Image caption, As well as covering the donanemab story, the Daily Mail has a front page slot for the Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial currently taking place in London. It comes after Sir Elton John gave evidence as a defence witness on Monday. The paper reports that there were "gasps from jurors" when the singer appeared via video link from Monaco - and also notes that they are "old friends".Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads with something completely different, telling its readers about what it calls a "Tory trains scandal" - referring to recently announced plans to close 974 ticket offices. Train companies will be taken to court unless they immediately halt the plans, Labour mayors including Manchester's Andy Burnham warn in the paper. They also accuse the government of having a "complete disregard" for passengers.Image caption, The front page of the Daily Star warns of hackers vowing to "break into official computers" and reveal the world's "UFO secrets". The threat comes from what the paper refers to as the "nerdy group Anonymous", the hacker collective.