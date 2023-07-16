Newspaper review: Sunak's 'bad degree crackdown' and 'King Carlos'Published16 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A couple of Monday's papers lead with Rishi Sunak's action on university degrees. The Daily Telegraph has an interview with the prime minister, who says the policy should say to young people that "there are good alternatives to university". The paper's front page also has a story about the heatwave in southern Europe, saying it is likely to "push temperatures to record levels and trigger warnings" for families planning to travel during the school holidays.Image caption, Mr Sunak's university degree plans also lead the Daily Mail, with the paper saying the "PM vows to curb 'rip-off' degrees". Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says "there are too many universities offering poor courses that don't help people get well-paid jobs or offer skills that are needed in the real world". It also has a picture of new Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, next to the caption "all hail tennis's new King Carlos!"Image caption, "Southern Europe is bracing for a second heat storm in a week", reports Monday's Guardian. Its lead story says temperature records could be broken on Tuesday, and quotes the European Space Agency as saying the coming week could bring "the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe" in a heatwave "named Charon after the Greek mythological boatman who ferries souls to the underworld".Image caption, The front page of the i newspaper focuses on Labour leader Keir Starmer saying he does not plan to scrap the two-child benefit limit, a line which emerged in his Sunday media round. It reports he faces "anger in his party after ruling out change to controversial Tory policy". Also featured prominently at the top of the page is new Wimbledon men's champion Carlos Alcaraz.Image caption, The Times reports homeowners across the country are "living on 'negative budgets', where their income is no longer meeting their basic costs" because of high interest rates. The story is based on comments from Citizens Advice, the UK's largest debt support charity.Image caption, An interesting health story leads the Mirror, with it reporting that drug trial results "could herald the beginning of the end of Alzheimer's disease". It says the new treatment could reduce patients' mental decline significantly. Separately, The Mirror is among the many papers paying tribute to actress and singer Jane Birkin.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with a story about Microsoft's slated $75bn (£57.3bn) purchase of Activision Blizzard, something which has involved a long-running battle with Sony over the Call of Duty video game title. It reports Microsoft has made regulatory breakthroughs in the deal, and is "on the brink of clinching victory".Image caption, The Metro leads on the perpetual issue of water pollution, reporting that "raw sewage has been pumped onto dozens of beaches" with schools set to break up for the holidays this week. It says torrential rain means 33 beaches in the south-west of England are "under sewage pollution alert".Image caption, The Daily Express carries an exclusive drawn from information it received in a freedom of information request. It reports "sex predators assaulted more than 160 people on police premises but hardly anyone was charged". The figures cover 10 forces over almost four years.Image caption, And finally, following on from its story about "scumbag robots" in its Sunday edition, the Daily Star tells its readers that "boffins" believe "flying scumbags", as the paper refers to seagulls, "are not the enemy". It encourages its readers to "make peace with the winged pests".A RARE COMBINATION: A juicy story of meat, fashion and Lady Gaga's raw individualitySOLE-SEARCHING: Finding the truth behind the 'barefoot shoe' phenomenon