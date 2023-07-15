Newspaper review: 'Wallace quits' and Prince George 'can skip army'

Image caption,

A mix of stories appear on the front pages of Sunday's papers. The Sunday Times lead on its widely briefed interview with Ben Wallace in which he announced he will stand down as defence secretary at the next reshuffle, and as an MP at the next election. It reports he is quitting with Britain risking "becoming engulfed in a war on three fronts by 2030" - citing a potential Cold War with China and intervention against terror groups in Africa, as well as "a military showdown with Russia". The front of the paper also carries its campaign about the failure to remove asbestos from schools and hospitals.