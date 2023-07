Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to doctors' responses to the government's pay offer, reporting that medics have been "urged to give in" by senior Conservatives and accept the pay deal. The junior doctors' strike will continue as planned and enter its second day on Friday, it reports, with consultants due to walk out for two days next week. It also carries a photo of Kevin Spacey who told Southwark Crown Court he was "just a big flirt" as he defended himself against sexual misconduct allegations.