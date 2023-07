Image caption,

The i is one of several newspapers to lead on Huw Edwards being named by his wife, Vicky Flind, as the person at the centre of the BBC presenter scandal. The newspaper leads on Flind's concerns for her husband's mental health after he was accused of sending explicit photos to a young person in a report by the Sun. In a statement, Flind said her husband was "suffering serious mental health issues" after he was admitted to hospital following the allegations. In a bullet point breakdown of the story, the newspaper mentions Edwards' 20-year struggle with severe depression.