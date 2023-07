Image caption,

Tuesday's front pages are dominated by questions over the validity of allegations surrounding an unnamed BBC presenter who was suspended after being accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photos. The Sun, which broke the story, leads on its response to the teenager's lawyer telling the BBC that the claims made by their mother are "rubbish". The Sun quotes their father as saying the BBC are "liars" and quotes a family statement as saying that the parents "only spoke out" to help "save" their "vulnerable addict child".