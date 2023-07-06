Newspaper headlines: 'Tea party horror' and 'strike to ground flights'Published32 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of Friday's front pages lead with yesterday's devastating crash at a school tea party in Wimbledon, south-west London. A girl of eight was killed after a Land Rover crashed into The Study Preparatory School on Thursday morning. The Daily Mirror describes the incident as a "school tea party horror". Local police commander Det Ch Sup Clair Kelland is pictured fighting back tears while speaking to members of the press.Image caption, A striking aerial photo showing the car and the damage it caused makes the Sun's front page. The paper reports that 10 other girls were taken to hospital, and a woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.Image caption, The Daily Mail says up to 16 people were injured at the tea party, which witnesses say was held to mark the end of the school year.Image caption, The story also makes Metro's front page. The paper says the Land Rover appears to have crashed through a fence before smashing a stone bench and striking a wall. The paper notes that its photo of the incident shows blankets spread on the grass in front of a table with party plates.Image caption, The Daily Express also leads with the story. Liam Broady's shock victory in his second round match at Wimbledon also features on the front page.Image caption, The Guardian dedicates part of its front page to the story, but its main focus is on the High Court ruling ordering ministers to hand over former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries to the Covid inquiry. Government insiders have told the paper they would comply with the ruling but were concerned it would set a precedent for further demands for important documents and messages held by serving ministers.Image caption, Up to a third of all European flights are at risk of being delayed or cancelled this summer after air traffic controllers said they would strike, the Times reports. Controllers at Eurocontrol, the European air traffic management body, have said they would walk out over the peak summer period after talks over staffing, rosters and pay broke down, the paper reports. Liam Broady pictured grinning from ear to ear after his victory against fourth seed Casper Ruud completes the front page.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, has backed trans students amid a series of free speech rows at universities. Mr Welby has said that vice-chancellors should face funding cuts if they allow minority students to be insulted, the paper says.Image caption, The i newspaper reports that the Home Office has painted over Mickey Mouse and Jungle Book murals for children at an asylum centre in Kent. It follows the paper's exclusive report on Tuesday, which revealed Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick had ordered their removal because they were too welcoming. Critics have accused the minister of being "heartless", the paper says.Image caption, Investors sold stocks and bonds across the world yesterday as US borrowing costs touched a 16-year high, the Financial Times reports. The paper says it comes after strong private sector jobs figures intensified expectations of further rate rises by the US federal reserve.Image caption, And the Daily Star writes that Weetabix lovers may have been eating their beloved cereal incorrectly for years. The company sparked a viral online debate after suggesting milk should be poured in the bowl before the Bix crisp, the paper says.OUTDOOR CLOTHING: Do fabrics that promise to 'wick away' sweat work?FROM STAG DOS TO SPEECHES: It's one of the most important jobs a bloke can face in his lifetime