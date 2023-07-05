Newspaper headlines: 'AI told me to kill Queen' and '7% rates forecast'

Image caption,

The Guardian offers a different look at the King's Scottish Coronation ceremony. As well as scenes of celebration, there were also anti-monarchy protests in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the main photo on the paper's front page showing a small group of demonstrators holding "Not my King" placards during the procession along the Royal Mile. The Guardian's main story looks at projections which indicate the number of women diagnosed with lung cancer in the UK is expected to overtake men this year for the first time. The news has prompted calls for the same vigilance about the disease as for breast cancer, the Guardian writes.