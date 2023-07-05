Newspaper headlines: 'AI told me to kill Queen' and '7% rates forecast'Published22 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Several papers feature images of the protests at Wimbledon on their front pages on Thursday. The demonstrations, from eco group Just Stop Oil, interrupted play twice on court 18 on Wednesday and came a day after prolonged disruption at SW19 due to the rain. A photo of confetti being scattered on the court appears on the front page of the i newspaper. For the second day running, the paper leads with a story about UK mortgages. Brokers are predicting 7% fixed-rate deals by late summer unless inflation is suddenly tamed, the i reports.Image caption, The Daily Star leads with its coverage of the court appearance of Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested after arming himself with a crossbow and scaling the walls of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021. The Old Bailey heard he had been encouraged to assassinate the late Queen by an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot at the start of his two-day sentencing hearing on Wednesday, the paper reports.Image caption, The story also makes the Daily Mail's front page. The paper says the case has raised fresh concerns about the dangers of AI. Two contrasting photos of British number one Katie Boulter also make the paper's front page - one of her celebrating her first-round victory at Wimbledon on Wednesday and the other showing her picking up confetti thrown by a protester who targeted her match.Image caption, The Daily Express reports on accusations the House of Lords is "frustrating the will of the people" by changing proposed legislation aimed at ending the small boats crisis. Parliament's upper chamber, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, voted to back an attempt to force the government to produce a 10-year strategy on refugees and trafficking as part of its migration bill. But ministers are expected to ask MPs to overturn the changes when legislation returns to the House of Commons. The Daily Express says insiders have told the paper they are "determined to deliver on what the British people want".Image caption, The Times reports on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's latest pledge to put speaking fluently and clearly at the heart of the national curriculum if his party is elected to government. Writing in the Times, Sir Keir says the "almost exclusive" focus on reading and writing at present is "short-sighted" as he calls for oracy to be given the same status. The paper also features a photo of King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Scottish celebration of the Coronation yesterday.Image caption, The Guardian offers a different look at the King's Scottish Coronation ceremony. As well as scenes of celebration, there were also anti-monarchy protests in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the main photo on the paper's front page showing a small group of demonstrators holding "Not my King" placards during the procession along the Royal Mile. The Guardian's main story looks at projections which indicate the number of women diagnosed with lung cancer in the UK is expected to overtake men this year for the first time. The news has prompted calls for the same vigilance about the disease as for breast cancer, the Guardian writes.Image caption, Metro reports on the plight of a couple who are trying to raise £1m to save their baby daughter's life. The parents of 20-month-old Hallie Reeve - pictured on the front page - have been told the best option to treat her cancer is CAR-T therapy, an experimental treatment which is available at a private US clinic, the paper reports.Image caption, And the Financial Times reports that the UK has paid the highest borrowing cost on two-year debt this century at an auction of £4bn of gilts, as the recent surge in bond yields feeds through to the government's finances.OUTDOOR CLOTHING: Do fabrics that promise to 'wick away' sweat work?FROM STAG DOS TO SPEECHES: It's one of the most important jobs a bloke can face in his lifetime