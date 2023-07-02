Newspaper headlines: Asbestos in schools and George's pizza at Lord's

Newspaper headlines: Asbestos in schools and George's pizza at Lord'sPublished9 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A variety of headlines lead the front pages of Sunday's newspapers. Former pupils and teachers are dying because of exposure to asbestos decades ago, writes The Sunday Times. The paper reports that an estimated 10,000 pupils and staff have been killed by exposure to the substance since the 1980s. Experts predict a surge in cancer cases in 30-40 years time if action is not taken, the broadsheet adds.Image caption, The Sunday Express says £1.5bn of taxpayers' money has been "handed" to organisations fighting the government's plans to remove some asylum seekers to Rwanda. Elsewhere, the paper carries a photo of Prince George tucking into a slice of pizza next to his father, the Prince of Wales, at the cricket.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph says hundreds of miles of overhead cables and pylons are expected to be "fast-tracked" through the planning system to meet targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, "despite local opposition". The broadsheet adds that the government is drawing up "sweeping planning reforms" and that ministers are concerned that the National Grid may not be able to accommodate plans for expansions in wind generation and the use of electric cars and heat pumps.Image caption, The Sunday Mirror leads with a story on Stephen Lawrence, the black British teenager murdered 30 years ago in a racist attack. The paper writes that Duwayne Brooks, a survivor of the attack, says he could have identified another suspect in the killing if it had not been for police "sabotaging the probe". White, now dead, was named as a suspect by the BBC last week.Image caption, Police officers have been "banned" from wearing a badge commemorating officers killed in the line of duty at recent Pride celebrations in London, the Mail on Sunday writes. The paper elaborates that police bosses were concerned that the patch may offend members of the LGBT+ community.Image caption, The Sunday People says Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is to marry at 79. The paper reports that the famous singer is engaged to his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.Image caption, To round up the day's papers the Daily Star is headlining with a story that Britain is facing "an invasion of alcoholic hornets" according to experts. The paper claims the insect's "favourite tipples" are beer and bubbly.ARE ATTITUDES FINALLY CHANGING? Rose Ayling-Ellis shares her journeyMORE THAN JUST A HOLIDAY: The Wright family explore the best of Britain