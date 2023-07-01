Newspaper headlines: French police 'at war' and Meghan column 'sexist'

Image caption,

Several of Saturday's papers lead on the riots in France, after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Paris on Tuesday. The Telegraph reports that British travellers have been warned about curfews and travel restrictions after France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin announced the shutdown of overnight bus and tram services. Two police unions have said the police are in combat and "at war", the paper writes, while quoting a warning from French newspaper Le Monde that riots could become increasingly widespread and could continue in the nights ahead.