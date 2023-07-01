Newspaper headlines: French police 'at war' and Meghan column 'sexist'Published19 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Several of Saturday's papers lead on the riots in France, after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Paris on Tuesday. The Telegraph reports that British travellers have been warned about curfews and travel restrictions after France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin announced the shutdown of overnight bus and tram services. Two police unions have said the police are in combat and "at war", the paper writes, while quoting a warning from French newspaper Le Monde that riots could become increasingly widespread and could continue in the nights ahead.Image caption, The Times carries the same warning from to British travellers from the Foreign Office. More than two millions Britons are expected to visit the country in the coming weeks, the broadsheet writes, while quoting government officials saying taking out travel insurance is "more important than ever".Image caption, The Guardian says the prime minister is "embroiled in an extraordinary standoff" with Lord Zac Goldsmith after he quit as a Foreign Office minister. The paper writes that Lord Goldsmith resigned with a personal attack on Rishi Sunak, warning him that voters would punish him over his climate "apathy". Mr Sunak "hit back" in a letter suggesting Lord Goldsmith's departure was linked to No 10 asking him to apologise over comments made about the Privileges Committee's inquiry into Boris Johnson.Image caption, Dentists will be forced to treat patients in exchange for their training, according to the Daily Mail. New dentists will be "tied into the NHS rather than lost to private practice", the paper reports, quoting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying that it is "reasonable" for dentists to spend some time in the NHS after benefiting from training that amounted to a "very significant subsidy from the taxpayer".Image caption, Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial dominates the front page of the Daily Mirror. The paper writes that the 63-year-old is facing 12 charges in a London trial over allegations by four men. The US actor denies all the charges.Image caption, One of the biggest investors in water company Thames Water has backed the ailing firm, the FT writes. Pension scheme USS, which has a 20% stake in the utility, said on Friday that it had given its backing to the company's turnaround plan, setting the stage for "crunch talks" between Thames Water, investors and the government over putting more capital into the firm, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Express says Prince William and Prince Harry have been urged to "end their feud" after failing to acknowledge each other at a ceremony for The Diana Award, the only charity set up in their mother's name. The Express goes on to write that the brothers made no reference to one another in separate video messages recorded for the organisation.Image caption, Australia's recent change to its immigration policy leads the front page of the Daily Star. The paper writes that Australia is tempting 16 million people from the UK in a shake up of the the rules which now allow Brits aged up to 35 to live and work in the country after the age limit for working holiday visas went up from 30.ARE ATTITUDES FINALLY CHANGING? Rose Ayling-Ellis shares her journeyMORE THAN JUST A HOLIDAY: The Wright family explore the best of Britain