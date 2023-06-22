Newspaper headlines: 'Last hope' in sub search and 'mortgage pain'

Image caption,

The Guardian also marks 75 years since Windrush, pointing its readers to a special report on how Windrush shaped the lives of passengers' grandchildren. As Glastonbury returns for another year, the paper pictures festivalgoers arriving at the rainy site in Somerset. It leads with an exclusive report that security guards at a Del Monte pineapple farm in Kenya have been accused of "brutally assaulting and killing people suspected of trespassing on the farm's land". The company, which supplies UK supermarkets, told the paper it had launched a full and urgent investigation into the allegations.