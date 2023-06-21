Newspaper headlines: 'Praying for miracle' and Tory split over mortgages

Image caption,

A similar story about concerns previously raised over the safety of the craft leads the Times. The paper reports that David Pogue, a reporter with US broadcaster CBS who dived to the Titanic on board Titan last year, has said passengers had to sign a waiver which said the vessel had "not been approved or certified by any regulatory body" and that the expedition could result in death. It adds that Mike Reiss, a writer on The Simpsons who also made the trip last year, said he had lost communication on three journeys with Oceangate, the company that operates Titan.