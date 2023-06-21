Newspaper headlines: 'Praying for miracle' and Tory split over mortgages

Newspaper headlines: 'Praying for miracle' and Tory split over mortgagesPublished39 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The hunt for the Titan submarine, which went missing with five people on board while on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday, continues to dominate the papers. The Daily Mail leads with comments by the US Coastguard, which has said that the "breathable air" on the vessel could be used up by 10am on Thursday UK time.Image caption, Relatives of the British nationals on board the submarine have gathered in the Canadian town of St John's, from which the mission set off, and now face an "agonising wait" for news, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper adds that one of the men - businessman Shahzada Dawood - is a supporter of the Prince's Trust and that the King has sent prayers for the group's safe return.Image caption, The Daily Mail says the men's families have asked the world to "pray for their safety" but adds that rescuers are scouring an area of 7,600 sq miles (19,700 sq km) above and below the ocean's surface and that hopes they will be found safe and well are "dwindling".Image caption, The last photo taken of the submarine before it began its dive, in which a group of people can be seen on a platform surrounding the vessel in the middle of the ocean, appears on the front of the Metro. Another image shows David Concannon, an American diver and adviser to the company which operates the submarine, who has said he was supposed to join the expedition but had to cancel to help another client.Image caption, The headline in the Daily Star reads: "Video game submarine". The paper says the vessel is steered by a games controller that can be bought on Amazon for £42.Image caption, The Sun carries comments from Chris Brown, a British businessman and friend of Hamish Harding, one of the men on board submarine, who has said he paid for a trip on the vessel along with Mr Harding but later pulled out over safety concerns. Mr Brown says he asked for his deposit back after a number of features of the craft - including the "computer game-style" controllers - left him worried that the firm running it was "cutting too many corners".Image caption, A similar story about concerns previously raised over the safety of the craft leads the Times. The paper reports that David Pogue, a reporter with US broadcaster CBS who dived to the Titanic on board Titan last year, has said passengers had to sign a waiver which said the vessel had "not been approved or certified by any regulatory body" and that the expedition could result in death. It adds that Mike Reiss, a writer on The Simpsons who also made the trip last year, said he had lost communication on three journeys with Oceangate, the company that operates Titan.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The i says the Conservative Party faces a "mortgage time bomb" amid pressure on the Bank of England's Monetary Police Committee to raise the base rate by 0.5 percentage points when it meets on Thursday. The paper says its analysis has shown that so-called Blue Wall seats currently held by the Tories in the south of England would "take the biggest hit" from any hike and would likely be targeted by Labour and the Liberal Democrats at the next election.Image caption, Conservative MPs are "increasingly split" over whether the government should offer more support to help with the cost of mortgages, the Guardian reports. The paper says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is under particular pressure from MPs in northern seats won from Labour at the last election and quotes Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group of MPs, warning that the money the government has spent subsidising energy bills "will have been wasted if they lose their home".Image caption, The Financial Times says Mr Hunt will meet with officials from the biggest banks on Friday to "assess the mortgage market and review what additional help they can provide for people struggling with their monthly repayments", but has ruled out giving direct fiscal support to households. The paper quotes Hunt saying that pumping more money into the economy would push prices even higher and that he "won't do anything that will prolong the inflationary agony that people are going through".Image caption, And the Daily Telegraph reports that Dame Sally Davies, the former chief medical officer for England, has told the Covid inquiry that the pandemic lockdown "damaged a generation". The paper quotes Dame Sally saying she still supports the first national lockdown, but that "during that we should have thought, do we need to [think] further?" She added that pupils in pre-schools "haven't learnt how to socialise and play properly" and that "we must have plans for them".FROM STAG DO'S TO SPEECHES: The most important job a bloke can face in his lifetime...'ALCOHOL-FREE' DRINKS: Are they better for you than a regular pint?