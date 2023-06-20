Newspaper headlines: Hunt for Titanic sub and mortgage rates rise

Newspaper headlines: Hunt for Titanic sub and mortgage rates risePublished10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A number of Tuesday's papers lead with the search for a submarine with five people on board that went missing on Sunday morning while on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic. The Metro says the hunt is being led by US coastguards and that the 22ft (6.7m) vessel - named Titan - is believed to have 96 hours worth of life support.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that marine experts have said it is possible the vessel became entangled in the wreckage of the ship, which sits 12,500ft (3800m) below the surface of the ocean.Image caption, Among the people on board the submarine is 58-year-old British billionaire Hamish Harding, the Sun reports.Image caption, The Daily Mail says that before submerging, Mr Harding posted on social media to say a "weather window" had opened that would allow the group to dive after the "worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years".Image caption, Mr Harding runs Action Aviation, an international firm that buys and sells aircraft, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper quotes Col Terry Virts, a retied Nasa astronaut with whom he broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest circumnavigation of the Earth, saying that "exploration is what Hamish loves to do".Image caption, The Times quotes Mark Butler, the managing director of Action Aviation, saying "there is equipment on board for survival in this event" and that "there is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission".Image caption, Infighting among Conservative MPs reached "bitter new heights" on Monday night as the Commons voted to back the Privileges Committee's conclusion that Boris Johnson committed five contempts of Parliament, according to the Guardian. The paper says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had hoped to dampen an internal party row by avoiding taking sides on the vote, but that some Tory MPs "rounded on" Johnson in a bid to "restore faith" in democracy.Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads with evidence given by former Prime Minister David Cameron to the Covid inquiry, where he was forced to deny that the austerity measures enforced by his government had damaged the UK's preparedness for a pandemic. The paper says grieving relatives of people who died during the pandemic shouted "shame on you" as Mr Cameron left the inquiry on Monday.Image caption, Liz Truss has said a live stream set up by the Daily Star to see if a head of lettuce could outlast her tenure in Downing Street was "puerile", the paper reports. Its front page labels the former prime minister a "fun sponge" and says that, even if she didn't find the stunt funny, the "rest of the world" did.Image caption, The Financial Times reports that the cost of the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen above 6% on Monday. The paper says rising interest rates pose a "mounting challenge" to Rishi Sunak's government, but that he has rejected calls for more help for struggling households, arguing that tackling inflation is the "best and most important way that we an keep costs and interest rates down".Image caption, And the i says mortgage rates are expected to remain high until 2025 and that analysts have claimed house prices could fall by as much as 10% during ongoing financial turmoil.CAN HE STAY ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF WRONG?: All Mobeen wants to do is lead a good life...BREAKING THE GLASS CEILING: Karren Brady tells all to Steven Bartlett