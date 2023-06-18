Newspaper headlines: 'Britain's mortgage crisis' and 'guilty party'Published30 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Guilty party" headlines the Daily Mirror as it follows up its own weekend revelations about a video showing Conservative Party workers dancing at their own social gathering during the second Covid lockdown at the end of of 2020. It reports the video has sparked fury among relatives of Covid victims who accused them of "dancing on the graves of those who died". It also runs a story on ex-Manchester United footballer Andy Cole talking about his miner dad ahead of Windrush Day.Image caption, "You're out of order" headlines the Metro as it carries Mirror pictures taken from the Partygate video. The paper explains that view comes from Levelling Up Minister Michael Gove who was grilled on TV over the latest revelation of what was going on in Westminster at a time when the country was being told to follow strict rules on social distancingImage caption, The Guardian's take leads on the Metropolitan Police announcing they are "considering" the Partygate video. The paper calls the video "another setback" for Rishi Sunak as he attempts to move on from the legacy of Boris Johnson's "chaotic premiership".Image caption, The government is to put pressure on banks to do more to help homeowners with the cost of living as an interest rate rise looms, the i reports. Insiders told the paper that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would continue to look at how to help property owners struggling with the cost of borrowing, but this would mean putting pressure on banks to act.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads with experts urging interest rate rises to be paused to help households. One senior broker tells the paper the expected 13th consecutive Bank of England increase is "insanity". The paper says the interest rate hike will leave tens of thousands of homeowners facing massive repayments hikes.Image caption, The Treasury has ruled out helping millions struggling with higher mortgage bills, the Daily Express reports. A Treasury insider tells the paper state intervention in mortgages would be the "most dangerous thing a government could do”. They explained it would risk fuelling inflation and force the Bank of England to respond with higher interest rates. It also features wetsuit-clad football legend Graeme Souness after he swam the English Channel, raising £1m for charity.Image caption, The Times splashes on ministers considering prioritising British citizens for council housing as part of addressing concerns over migration. The paper says it is discussing legislation for the plan to be included in the government's priorities for the next parliamentary year ahead of an expected general election.Image caption, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will scrap the ban on new onshore windfarms as one of his first acts in Downing Street if his party wins the next general election, the Daily Telegraph reports. The broadsheet says he will pledge to make Britain a "clean energy superpower". Elsewhere on the front page, the paper reports the chairman of British Medical Association has blamed David Cameron's austerity programme for the NHS's failures during the pandemic. The former prime minister is set to appear before the Covid inquiry this week.Image caption, The Financial Times leads on pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca drawing up plans to separate the Chinese arm of its global business and list it on the Hong Kong stock exchange - as a way of sheltering the company against mounting geopolitical tensions. The paper observes the moves shows the “significant restructuring” companies could be forced to undertake as they adapt to growing China–US friction. A person briefed on the plans explains to the paper it could insulate the firm from any moves by China to crackdown on foreign companies, by making it more plausibly a Chinese business.Image caption, "Wagatha war over £1.8m" headlines the Sun as it reports Becky Vardy is locked in a new battle over Coleen Rooney's £1.8m legal bill. Ms Vardy has to pay 90% of her rivals costs after losing her libel case last year, but she claims some of the figures have rocketed, according the paper.Image caption, The Daily Star reports beer firms, accused of reducing the level of alcohol in pints to save millions, are claiming drinkers want weaker drinks to boost their health. Drinkflation is the very official term the paper has come up with to describe the "crisis".