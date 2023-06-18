Newspaper headlines: William to end homelessness, and more Partygate revelations

Newspaper headlines: William to end homelessness, and more Partygate revelationsPublished30 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Prince William is use his own land for social housing in a bid to end homelessness, he tells the Sunday Times. In his first newspaper interview since being elevated to Prince of Wales he says he is "absolutely" committed to establishing social housing on the Duchy of Cornwall estate that comes with his new role. He will announce a five-year nationwide project to tackle homelessness, backed by his Royal Foundation, this month. The Times also runs a harrowing account from a Syrian man who said he had to push people off him as he tried to survive a vessel capsizing near Greece.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph leads on senior civil servant Sue Gray breaching impartiality rules which could have led to her suspension or sacking had she not quit, according to the "damning findings" of a Cabinet Office inquiry seen by the Sunday Telegraph. It concluded Ms Gray fell short of the Civil Service Code when she "quietly" took part in talks about joining Labour as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff. The Prince of Wales is joined with his children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in a heartwarming photo released for father's day.Image caption, The sunday Mirror leads with what it calls the "first video" to emerge from Partygate, which it runs in full on its website. It claims to show a 2020 Tory bash showing dancing and drinking at the party's headquarters attended by campaigns guru Benn Mallet. The paper reports the Metropolitan Police will assess the new video although the force has yet to respond to BBC inquiries as to whether it does plan to take another look at an event it previously investigated and issued no fines.Image caption, Also on the Partygate issue, the Mail on Sunday claims a leaked invitation shows Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, who sat on the Commons Privileges Committee that quizzed Mr Johnson over his behaviour during lockdown, went to a party during lockdown. The heir to the throne and young royals also make the front page of the paper. with the headline "Who loves you daddy" providing another reminder to readers that today is Father's Day.Image caption, "Get a grip" headlines the Sunday Express as reports on leading Conservatives urging MPs to put the Boris Johnson saga behind them and focus on rescuing the inflation-inflicted economy. A senior MP warns the party faces "mutually assured destruction" if the in-fighting does not stop. Polling for the paper shows 24% want Mr Johnson to return to politics and 64% think he should not. Meanwhile, an animated Prince Louis "wows fans" at Trooping the Colour.Image caption, Boris Johnson is "just an ex-MP" of no particular importance according to Rishi Sunak allies. That's the gist of the Observer front page headline but the accompanying story says this portrayal of Johnson risks infuriating supports of the former prime minister who insist Mr Sunak was complicit in many of the Covid related inquiries.Image caption, The Sunday People reports Jane McDonald has been named as the "top choice" to replace Phillip Schofield as host on Dancing On Ice. The cruise ship singer and ex-Loose Women panellist is said to have "blown ITV bosses away" when she stood in for Schofield hosting at the Soap Awards this month. Prince Louis makes another appearance on a front page, this time with his mother, the Princess of Wales, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. "Kate's super trooper" is the clever wordplay deployed for the headline.Image caption, Aliens and flying saucers have taken over the Daily Star's front page. It runs a story about a mother who claims therapy caused her to remember being abducted by aliens 30 years ago. In a colourful tale, she tells the paper the creatures had "long fingers and almond-shaped eyes".