Newspaper headlines: 'End of the road for Boris' after Partygate report

Newspaper headlines: 'End of the road for Boris' after Partygate reportPublished2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Privileges Committee report into whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament over rule-breaking in Downing Street has been published, and it is damning. It accuses the former prime minister of numerous breaches , and recommends that - had he not quit the Commons before it had been released - a 90-day suspension. The Times calls it the "end of the road for Johnson".Image caption, "He lied and lied and lied" reports the i newspaper. Its front carries snippets from Mr Johnson's response to the report. He said the findings were "deranged" and its publication was a "dreadful day for democracy".Image caption, The FT picks out the line from the report which sums up its core finding: "He [deliberately] misled the House on an issue of the greatest importance… and did so repeatedly." While the judgement casts doubt on whether he can ever stage a political comeback, the paper reports, it notes that some Tory MPs have publicly defended the ex-PM.Image caption, The Telegraph says Mr Johnson's allies have threatened to oust Tory MPs who vote to endorse the report. The Commons will vote on it on Monday - but the Telegraph says a visit from a "foreign leader… will likely give [Rishi Sunak] a reason to be too busy to vote".Image caption, The Mail also leads on the reaction from Tory MPs who have backed Mr Johnson, and think the committee's conduct has been "vindictive". Its front page also teases the announcement of the Mail's new mystery columnist from tomorrow. It says they'll be "required reading in Westminster". Could it be...Image caption, Metro's front page references a headline from when Mr Johnson told the Partygate inquiry he hadn't told Parliament - in its words - "proper whoppers". The inquiry has concluded he did - and now Metro asks whether the "proper whopper is a career stopper?". It says his hopes of a political comeback are now hanging in the balance.Image caption, The Star covers the Partygate report in its own usual colourful style. Mr Johnson, described by the paper as an "absolutely lying wazzock", is portrayed as Pinocchio. It reads: "A liar sacked from previous jobs for lying has been found guilty of lying as PM. But the liar claims the people called him a liar are liars. The big liar."Image caption, "The most spiteful stitch-up in history of politics" is how the Express describes the report's conclusions. It devotes its front page to an editorial attacking the findings, accusing its authors of hounding Mr Johnson from Westminster. Along with several other papers, the Express pictures Glenda Jackson, the actor and former Labour MP, who has died at 87.Image caption, Unsurprisingly, the Mirror takes a different line to the Express. Just one word tells Mr Johnson's story, its front page says: "Liar." It was on the front of the Mirror that some of the initial stories about Partygate first appeared, and now it has devoted its cover to a full-throated attack on the ex-PM.Image caption, While the main image and headline are dedicated to the Johnson report, the front page of the Guardian carries a story on the sinking of a boat carrying hundreds of people off the coast of Greece. It's feared that as many as 750 migrants may have been aboard the boat when it disappeared under the water.Image caption, The Sun breaks ranks and leads on a totally different story, an exclusive about serial killer Levi Bellfield. The paper claims that the 55-year-old "monster" is set to be given permission to marry in jail. The notorious murderer is serving a life sentence at Frankland, a Category A prison in County Durham.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.BRAINTEASER OF THE WEEK: Can you open the padlock?INVESTING SAFELY: What red flags do we need to watch out for?