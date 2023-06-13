Newspaper headlines: 'Nottingham rampage' and 'Mortgage misery looming'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, As with most of Wednesday’s newspapers, the Nottingham attack dominates the front page of the Metro. Three people were stabbed to death and another three people were knocked down with a vehicle in the early hours of the morning. Metro pictures one of the victims, who has been named locally as 19-year-old Barnaby Webber.Image caption, Pictured alongside Barnaby Webber on the Sun front page is Grace O'Malley Kumar, named by the paper as the second teenage victim of the attack. The pair were attacked while walking home together, the Sun reports. They were both students in the city.Image caption, The Star refers to the attack as a "rampage" in its headline. Police believe that the vehicle the attacker used to target three people was a van stolen from the third person killed in the incident, a man in his 50s.Image caption, The Express says the two students were killed at random just five minutes from where they lived. A massive police operation has been under way across Nottingham, which has involved counter-terror officers. Police have not publicly confirmed a motive for the attack.Image caption, The three people struck by a van were standing at a bus stop near Nottingham's Theatre Royal, the Guardian reports, one of whom suffered serious injuries.Image caption, The Times also leads on the Nottingham attack, describing the suspected attacker as a "migrant". It also features a big story from the US: former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges of alleged mishandling of classified documents. It's the latest in a series of legal troubles complicating his attempt to win back the White House in 2024.Image caption, The Mirror's front page treatment of the Nottingham attack features an image of armed officers carrying out a raid on Tuesday morning. Nottinghamshire Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and no further arrests had been made.Image caption, The Financial Times leads on comments from the governor of the Bank of England about persistent inflation in the UK economy. New data has shown wages are climbing in the public sector, which Andrew Bailey said indicates that inflation “is taking a lot longer than we expected” to come down. Traders expect the base interest rate to increase from 4.5% to 5.75%, the FT reports - which is bad news for people with mortgages.Image caption, Grim economic news also makes the front page story in the i newspaper. It warns that rising inflation and a high likelihood of higher interest rates mean that mortgage rates are “approaching levels equivalent to the 1980s misery for borrowers”. It says a mortgage crunch is looming as people come off cheaper fixed rates and encounter far higher costs.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.BRAINTEASER OF THE WEEK: Can you open the padlock?INVESTING SAFELY: What red flags do we need to watch out for?