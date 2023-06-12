Newspaper headlines: 'Boris and Rishi at war' and 'Partygate report due'Published15 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Times has seen details of the standards watchdog investigation into whether Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street. The full report - which is expected to be published this week - will say Mr Johnson was warned by officials not to give assurances that all the rules had been followed, the Times writes. The ex-PM has called it a “witch hunt” and quit the Commons ahead of its publication. BBC News has reported the committee's findings are expected to be published on Wednesday, but the Times said it could come earlier.Image caption, Boris Johnson has vowed to mount a political comeback in a message to readers of the Daily Express, which has been supportive of the former PM. He told the paper: “Nothing less than absolute victory and total Brexit will do – and as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger said, I’ll be back.”Image caption, The front page of the Metro focuses on relations between the prime minister and his predecessor. Rishi Sunak has publicly rejected the suggestion he worked behind the scenes to undermine Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list. The prime minister publicly commented on the row on the same day Mr Johnson formally resigned from the House of Commons.Image caption, The PM and Mr Johnson are “bickering like toddlers” over the resignation honours list, the Daily Mirror says. It gives its front page over to the Covid-19 inquiry, which will begin its hearings on Tuesday. Manchester City’s bus parade following their return from Istanbul where they won the Champions League also features prominently.Image caption, The Mail leads with a political attack on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer under the headline "A vision of Keir’s Britain?", criticising him for voting against the government on its migration and policing measures. Outgoing Tory MP Nadine Dorries also features prominently - she has publicly accused the PM of acting to block her from receiving a peerage.Image caption, After what has been a turbulent few days for the Conservative Party following the resignation of three MPs, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, has vowed to cut taxes. He is under pressure from some in his party to bring down the tax burden, and says he will launch a productivity review of the public sector in order to make lower taxes “sustainable”.Image caption, The i leads on its investigation alleging that an individual accused of having connections with the Russian security services was able to benefit from the British government’s Home For Ukraine scheme and is now living in the UK. The unnamed Ukrainian businessman - who denies any relationship with Russia - has been investigated by British and American security services, the i says.Image caption, Top executives from the UK’s financial watchdog have been summoned to the Commons to be questioned by MPs, the Financial Times reports. Leaders from the Financial Conduct Authority will be quizzed about sexual misconduct allegations against Crispin Odey, a prominent financier. Mr Odey has strenuously denied the claims made against him.Image caption, The Guardian leads on the jailing of a woman who procured drugs to induce an abortion after the legal limit. Campaigners and MPs have strongly criticised the decision to prosecute her, the paper reports. Its front page also features a picture of actor Jodie Comer in New York following her win at the Tony theatre awards.Image caption, "No 1 for ecclesiastical spaceship shenanigans" boasts the front page of the Daily Star. The paper reports the claims of an "ex-US Air Force intelligence chief" that a UFO was downed and recovered in Italy in the 1930s - but the Vatican didn’t want the news getting out.Image caption, The Sun leads with a picture of footballer Jack Grealish appearing to be helped by his Man City and England teammate Kyle Walker amid the team’s celebrations after securing a historic treble. Grealish - who has been documenting festivities on his social media - was snapped in Ibiza before the team headed back to Manchester for an open-top bus tour in front of fans.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.BRAINTEASER OF THE WEEK: Can you open the padlock?INVESTING SAFELY: What red flags do we need to watch out for?