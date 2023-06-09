Newspaper headlines: 'Johnson quits over Partygate'

Image caption,

Saturday's papers are leading with the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigning as an MP. It comes after he accused the House of Commons Privileges Committee - investigating whether he deliberately misled MPs about lockdown parties in Downing Street - of trying to "drive me out of Parliament". His resignation triggers a by-election in his marginal west-London Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, the paper reports, just hours after ex-culture secretary and Johnson ally Nadine Dorries also quit the Commons with "immediate effect".