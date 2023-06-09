Newspaper headlines: 'Johnson quits over Partygate'Published57 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Saturday's papers are leading with the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigning as an MP. It comes after he accused the House of Commons Privileges Committee - investigating whether he deliberately misled MPs about lockdown parties in Downing Street - of trying to "drive me out of Parliament". His resignation triggers a by-election in his marginal west-London Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, the paper reports, just hours after ex-culture secretary and Johnson ally Nadine Dorries also quit the Commons with "immediate effect".By BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Boris Johnson declares war on Sunak" headlines the i newspaper. The paper reports the ex-premier has attacked Rishi Sunak's handling of the economy, tax, Brexit, trade and housing, before threatening his successor with a future return.Image caption, The Telegraph focuses on Mr Johnson's resignation statement, including the claim he says there has been a "witch hunt" among some Conservative MPs who saw his removal as a necessary first step to the reversal of Brexit. He also says Labour's Harriet Harman and Privileges Committee chairwoman already expressed "prejudicial remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence".Image caption, "Johnson quits over Partygate" headlines the Mirror with its critical report of the ex-premier. It calls him a "shamed ex-PM" and says he is "deluded" in claiming he has been forced out.Image source, BBC Image caption, A picture of former US President Donald Trump on the golf course makes the front page of the Times as he is accused of multiple criminal counts over retaining national defence information, nuclear secrets, and obstruction. But like other papers, it leads on Mr Johnson's resignation with the headline: "The party's over now".Image caption, The Daily Express also headlines on Mr Johnson comparing the Privileges Committee to a "kangaroo court". It observes that Ms Dorries' resignation appears to be a "co-ordinated move" with her ex-boss.Image caption, The Sun describes the ex-prime minister as "raging" in his resignation statement. It observes Mr Sunak faces a "knife-edge by-election".Image caption, The Daily Mail reports Mr Sunak was "stunned" following Mr Johnson's departure and warns there was dismay in No 10 at the "prospect of a fresh round of Tory bloodletting". The paper opines the ex-premier can "hold his head high" despite the "sanctimonious crowing" from his enemies on the left, liberals and Remainers.Image caption, The Guardian calls Mr Johnson's statement "bitter". It notes his departure from political life comes less than four years after he won an 80-seat majority at the last general election. Canadian trans actor Elliot Page also features on the front page as he gives an interview to the paper on Hollywood and coming out.Image caption, A red nose has been super-imposed on the face of Mr Johnson, as the Daily Star publishes a damning assessment of the ex-PM who it describes as a "shamed clown" stepping down.