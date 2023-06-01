Newspaper headlines: ITV orders inquiry and university funding 'broken'

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph leads with the launch of its campaign to abolish inheritance tax. It says the tax is "profoundly unfair as it penalises people who have saved money throughout their lives" and is "punishing middle-class families who want to help children or grandchildren to own homes". It quotes former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi describing the tax as "morally wrong" and says it also has the backing of more than 50 Conservative MPs. A Treasury spokesperson tells the paper that 93% of estates aren't expected to pay the tax in the coming years and it raises £7bn a year to fund public services.