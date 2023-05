Image caption,

The Times says the Cabinet Office is "resolute in its view" that it does not need to provide Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages in full to the Covid-19 inquiry, which is due to get under way in the next fortnight. The inquiry has requested access to messages exchanged between the then-prime minister and 40 other people involved in the government's response to the pandemic. The paper says ministers are set for a "bitter legal battle" over the issue.