Newspaper headlines: 'Phil lied to me' and 'plans to cap food prices'Published11 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, For the second day running, several of Sunday's papers are leading with coverage of ITV presenter Phillip Schofield's affair. The Mail on Sunday claims the younger male was 15 when he first met Mr Schofield at a talk he was delivering at a theatre school. The paper says the schoolboy asked him for a job, and Mr Schofield later arranged an interview for him. It led to a position as an ITV production assistant when he turned 18, and some time afterwards their affair began, the paper reports. The Mail on Sunday's front page previews the "unvarnished full story" by journalist Katie Hind - the reporter the paper says Mr Schofield lied to.Image caption, Other papers have turned their focus to reaction from his former co-presenter, Holly Willoughby. The Sun reports Ms Willoughby and two other This Morning stars are considering quitting the ITV show in the wake of the revelation. The show itself may even face the chop, according to the paper.Image caption, The Sunday edition of the Daily Star also focuses on Ms Willoughby, who said on Saturday that she was hurt by Mr Schofield's lies over his affair with the younger employee. In a statement, Ms Willoughby said she had asked Mr Schofield whether reports of the affair were true when they first surfaced. "It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie," she added.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph features an image of Ms Willoughby on its front page, but the paper's main story is on reports Downing Street is drawing up plans for retailers to introduce price caps on basic food items to help tackle the rising cost of living. The paper reports that aides have started work with supermarkets akin to an agreement in France in which the country's major retailers charge the "lowest possible amount" for some essential food products, like bread and milk.Image caption, The Observer leads with reports that ministers are considering whether to take legal action against the Covid inquiry in order to keep secret a slew of sensitive messages from senior figures - including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. With just 48 hours remaining of the deadline to hand over unredacted messages and notes between Mr Johnson and his ministers, the paper says it understands the government is standing firm in its refusal to divulge the material. The front page also features a photo of a busy beach in Weymouth, Dorset, as temperatures reach 24C at the start of the bank holiday weekend.Image caption, Sir Keir Starmer will announce plans to block all new North Sea oil and gas developments and borrow only for green investment as part of a transformation of Britain into a "clean energy superpower", the Sunday Times reports. The Labour leader is expected to set out his net zero energy policy when he begins his latest "national mission" in Scotland next month, the paper says.Image caption, The Sunday Express leads with comments made by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has insisted it is possible to reduce net migration without wrecking public services or stifling growth. Her comments come days after the publication of the latest net migration figures.Image caption, And the Sunday Mirror reports that a charity Catherine, Princess of Wales is patron of has a CEO who is a convicted murderer. Catherine had no idea of Paul Carberry's past conviction when they met at an Action for Children event last year, the paper reports.AFTERGLOW: Love, life and all of the glorious, silly things we want to do before we dieTHE STRUGGLES TO STAY CLEAN: Matt Willis open up about his fight with addiction