Newspaper headlines: 'Phil lied to me' and 'plans to cap food prices'

For the second day running, several of Sunday's papers are leading with coverage of ITV presenter Phillip Schofield's affair. The Mail on Sunday claims the younger male was 15 when he first met Mr Schofield at a talk he was delivering at a theatre school. The paper says the schoolboy asked him for a job, and Mr Schofield later arranged an interview for him. It led to a position as an ITV production assistant when he turned 18, and some time afterwards their affair began, the paper reports. The Mail on Sunday's front page previews the "unvarnished full story" by journalist Katie Hind - the reporter the paper says Mr Schofield lied to.