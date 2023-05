Image caption,

The Daily Mail says that staff at the equalities watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, have been accused of trying to oust chairwoman Baroness Falkner over her stance on transgender issues. The paper says a dossier of more than 40 complaints against the peer has been compiled but that some within the organisation think she is being targeted because she "backed legal reforms guarding the right of biological women in single-sex space such as hospital wards and toilets".