'Saturday night taken away' and 'BT use more AI'

Image caption,

The Daily Mail also leads on the BT job cuts, asking if it is the start of "the great AI jobs bloodbath". The newspaper said the job losses at the telecommunications giant have sparked a debate about "the march of the robots", saying the rise in automation is having an effect on jobs - and customer experience. It also carries a photo of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who attended the premiere for the new film in Cannes on Thursday evening.