Newspaper headlines: 'Saturday night taken away' and 'BT use more AI'Published1 hour ago

Image caption, The i newspaper is one of a number leading on Rishi Sunak's G7 visit in Japan. During his trip, Mr Sunak will warn that new rules are needed to "tame AI". In "a dramatic shift in tone", the government will push for regulation of the technology, and focus on the threats posed by automation, rather than the benefits, the newspaper reports.Image caption, The Financial Times also leads on an AI story, reporting that BT is planning to cull 55,000 jobs this decade, replacing some customer service staff with automation. The "radical cost-cutting drive" will account for 42% of the company's workforce. The Financial Times says that the shift will make for the biggest job cuts since the company was privatised in the 1980s.Image caption, The Daily Mail also leads on the BT job cuts, asking if it is the start of "the great AI jobs bloodbath". The newspaper said the job losses at the telecommunications giant have sparked a debate about "the march of the robots", saying the rise in automation is having an effect on jobs - and customer experience. It also carries a photo of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who attended the premiere for the new film in Cannes on Thursday evening.Image caption, The Sun leads on presenting duo Ant and Dec stepping down from TV programme Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years at the helm. The newspaper reports the pair are to "rest" the award-winning show after recording one more series, drawing the show to a close in 2024. It also reports that Rishi Sunak will "lead the way" in regulating AI and chatbots "to stop them taking over the world".Image caption, The Guardian also turns its attention to Rishi Sunak's plans for the G7 summit, reporting that the PM arrived in Japan "with a self-declared mission" to push India into showing greater support for Ukraine. Ahead of the three-day gathering in Hiroshima, Mr Sunak pledged to ban imports of Russian diamonds and Russian-origin copper, nickel, and aluminium, the newspaper reports. It is expected that other G7 members will follow suit. In another story, the newspaper says council tenants with communal heating systems are facing a 350% rise in energy bills, a "nightmare" affecting 480,000 households.Image caption, The government's plans to develop hydrogen gas as part of its net zero drive will add nearly £120 a year to the average household's energy bills, according to the Daily Telegraph. The scheme, which is expected to cost £3.5bn a year between 2030 to 2040, could add £118 to household bills, the newspaper reports.Image caption, Manchester City striker Erling Harland has made Y-front underwear for men fashionable again, according to the Daily Star. The trend has received the thumbs down from the newspaper, which warns that men are trying and failing to pull off the look. Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway farewell also makes the front page, carrying the headline "we are off".Image caption, The Daily Express also leads on the prime minister's G7 visit, reporting that "confident" Rishi Sunak says he will be "PM for years". Speaking in Hiroshima, Mr Sunak reportedly said he backed his party to win the next general election, and secure a Conservative majority. The newspaper also reports on the late Queen's funeral costs, which totalled £162m.Image caption, Metro leads on water companies reportedly telling customers to shoulder the cost of solving the problem of sewage dumping in rivers, a move the paper brands a "£10bn dirty trick". Companies say that "modest increments" to water bills for "decades ahead" are the only way to half the 824 spills a day by 2030, the newspaper reports. Anglian Water customers will have around £90 added to their annual bill.Image caption, The UK's reliance on international nursing staff is at "a critical level", says the Times. Since 2019, two thirds of nursing recruits have been international, a level the government has been warned is "unsustainable", the newspaper reports. The Times also leads on couples who are not married making up a fifth of all families, making it the fastest growing kind of family unit in the UK, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS).Image caption, The Daily Mirror carries an exclusive on a "horror" dog attack. Six-year-old Vick Zidko was "lucky to escape with his life" when the family Staffordshire bull terrier "ripped his scalp off", the newspaper reports. It warns of a "dangerous dogs epidemic", asking the government to "finally act" and clamp down on dangerous dog attacks.