Newspaper headlines: 'Paparazzi car crash' and '£10bn for sewage spills'

Image caption, Metro is one of several newspapers to lead on Prince Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mother being involved in "a near catastrophic" car chase, according to the couple's spokesperson. Paparazzi were said to have followed the family for nearly two hours in New York on Tuesday.Image source, BBC SportImage caption, The Times also carries a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan, who said they were chased "through red lights" by photographers. The newspaper leads on water firms tabling a £10bn plan to curb sewage spills following the publication's campaign to stop waste being dumped into UK rivers.Image caption, As well as leading on the paparazzi chase, the Guardian turns its attention to Rishi Sunak. The newspaper says the prime minister has been accused of being "out of touch" with ordinary families after saying that people's household incomes were "hugely outperforming" expectations despite the cost of living crisis.Image caption, Sausage rolls have caught the ire of the Daily Star, which reports that one in ten people admit to dunking the pastries in their cup of tea. Another 4% of "wrong 'uns" reportedly dip their sandwich in their hot beverages, which the publication says an expert has classed as "evil".Image caption, German carmakers are pressing for a delay in Brexit rules that could threaten the UK's car industry, the Financial Times reports. This is because, as of next year, electric vehicles shipped between the UK and the EU will need to have 45% of their parts sourced from the two regions or face 10% tariffs. This would reportedly make electric vehicles increasingly likely to take the hit because of the number of electric batteries the industry sources from Asia.Image caption, The i also carries a story on the Brexit car industry trade rules, reporting that manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has warned that the current post-Brexit deal is idealistic. It also leads on the New York car chase, carrying a picture of Harry and Meghan being ushered into a car on the night of the incident.Image caption, Turning its attention to other Brexit news, the Daily Mail leads on a story about Sir Keir Starmer, saying that the Labour leader "wants to reopen talks on our EU deal". "Now the Starmer mask slips on Brexit", its headline reads.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also leads on Prince Harry and Meghan's experience with the paparazzi, reporting that New York authorities "played down the severity of the incident", saying that although the Sussexes' journey had been "challenging", there had been "no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests". It also reports that the heaviest patients cost the NHS twice the amount of those of a healthy weight, totalling £1375 a year each.Image caption, The Daily Express carries the headline "Rishi raises hopes of tax cuts before election". According to the newspaper, Mr Sunak said he would "ease the burden on working people" once the government "gets a grip on borrowing".Image caption, The Mirror leads on a police probe into a "hospital horror" which saw hundreds of drug deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire. It also carries an exclusive interview with the son of Lee Rigby, a British soldier that was attacked and killed by terrorists in 2013.