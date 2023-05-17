Newspaper headlines: 'Sick note UK' and 'Bird flu spreads to humans'Published48 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Daily Mail leading on what it calls the UK's "sick note crisis", reporting that a record 2.5m workers were signed off with long-term sickness in the first three months of 2023. The paper says most of the issues were caused by back and neck pain while working from home. The paper also carries a photo of Michael Douglas, awarded an honorary Palme d'Or to "mark his glittering film career".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on the Renters' Reform Bill that would end Section 21 "no fault" eviction notices. Inside the newspaper, Michael Gove writes that the law will affect a "minority" of landlords who treat tenants poorly - but the newspaper reports that critics will view the bill as "another attempt by government to tie the hands of landlords".Image caption, The Daily Star cautions readers to consider their emoji usage if they're looking for love. According to the newspaper's modern love experts, using "cheeky" aubergine and peach emojis could "scare a potential soulmate away forever".Image caption, Rishi Sunak's appeal to the EU courts to ease laws that prevent the UK government from deporting migrants to Rwanda leads the Daily Express. The prime minister reportedly told lawmakers in Strasbourg they needed to be "fair and transparent" after "secret late-night court rulings" meant deportation flights were grounded in the UK.