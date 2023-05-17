Newspaper headlines: 'Sick note UK' and 'Bird flu spreads to humans'

Image caption,

Housing is also the focus for the Times, which leads on Sir Keir Starmer's pledge to build more homes on the green belt to tackle the UK's housing crisis. In an interview with the newspaper, the Labour leader says that, if his party are elected, he will relax planning restrictions to pave the way for more housebuilding. Sir Keir accuses the Conserva tives of "killing the aspiration of home owning for a whole generation". The newspaper also reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing the prospect of three by-elections after being advised that three MPs nominated for a peerage by ex-leader Boris Johnson will have to stand down from the Commons.