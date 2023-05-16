'Suella's picking timebomb' and 'UK's drones for Kyiv'

By BBC News
Staff

Some of Monday's front pages lead with Home Secretary Suella Braverman's comments on reducing immigration. Metro reports that Ms Braverman "aimed a warning shot" at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as she told conferencegoers in London there was "no good reason" why the UK could not train fruit pickers and lorry drivers to make up for labour shortages since the UK left the EU.

Others, like the i newspaper, turn their attention to Ms Braverman reportedly vying to take over from Rishi Sunak as prime minister. The paper reports that "two leading torchbearers" in the Conservatives - the home secretary and Kemi Badenoch - will "jostle for position" as they fight to succeed Mr Sunak. The newspaper also carries an exclusive story, reporting that the UK will back Ukraine's bid to join Nato, with the PM offering assurances to the Ukrainian leader during his surprise visit to the UK on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Guardian says Tory MPs are reluctant for Ms Braverman to take over from Mr Sunak, with several of them reportedly suggesting Mr Sunak should warn Ms Braverman to stick to her role as home secretary. The paper reports that top MPs accused Ms Braverman of undermining Mr Sunak to conferencegoers on Monday as she made "a partisan speech railing against experts and elites".
The Daily Express leads on a bold remark from Ms Braverman's conference speech, in which the home secretary said "white people should not feel guilty" for their historical links to slavery. The newspaper reports Ms Braverman "lashed out at political correctness", adding that the UK's white population "do not exist in a special state of sin".
The Daily Mirror offers a different focus, turning its attention to the trial of David Hunter, a British pensioner accused of murdering his ill wife, Janice Hunter. The newspaper reports that Hunter wept as she spoke about his fondness for his wife, telling the court he "loved her so much", and that she had "begged" him to kill her.
Several newspapers, like the Daily Telegraph, carry an image of Mr Sunak embracing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, after the PM pledged to supply the war-torn country with custom-built suicide drones to aid Ukraine's war effort. The newspaper also leads on the Home Office's prediction of a "further sharp rise" in immigration before the next election, due to an uptick in foreign workers and students.
Carrying the same photo as the Daily Telegraph of the Ukrainian leader and the PM, the Times reports that Mr Sunak compared Mr Zelensky to wartime leader Winston Churchill when he took him to visit Chequers on Monday. The paper also reports that a fifth of taxpayers will now be in the 40p income tax band due to a continued freeze on tax thresholds.
The Daily Star has taken aim at the nation of Belgium on Tuesday's front cover. According to the newspaper, UFOs have been "buzzing Belgium", a matter of grave disappointment to the publication, whose headline brands the country the "dullest" in the world".
The Daily Mail leads on former cabinet minister Michael Gove's "blast" at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, with Mr Gove reportedly writing to the leader of the opposition over claims Sir Keir would allow EU citizens the vote - an act the newspaper brands as "a cynical ploy" by Labour.
As well as marking Mr Zelensky's visit to the UK, the Financial Times takes stock of the impending Turkish elections, reporting that current leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is "on course to retain power", extending his rule into a third decade.