'Suella's picking timebomb' and 'UK's drones for Kyiv'

Image caption,

Others, like the i newspaper, turn their attention to Ms Braverman reportedly vying to take over from Rishi Sunak as prime minister. The paper reports that "two leading torchbearers" in the Conservatives - the home secretary and Kemi Badenoch - will "jostle for position" as they fight to succeed Mr Sunak. The newspaper also carries an exclusive story, reporting that the UK will back Ukraine's bid to join Nato, with the PM offering assurances to the Ukrainian leader during his surprise visit to the UK on Monday.